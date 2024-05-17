back to top
J&K | ACB Files Case Against Ex-Tehsildar Rajouri, Others On Corruption Charges

, May 17: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against former tehsildar Rajouri, former patwari and other officials on corruption charges.
In a statement, a spokespersons said that ACB registered a case FIR no 02/2024 against Balwant Singh, then Tehsildar Rajouri (now Retired), Mohd Rafiq, then Patwari Rehtal, private beneficiaries namely Kanwal Singh, Masood Anwar and others.

Conspiring with Kanwal Singh just for extraneous considerations and with malafide intention passed order dated 25-03-2010 in mutation No 417 of Rehtal, whereby only Kanwal Singh was declared as tenant-at-will under order No LB-06/C of 1958, thereby leaving other legal heirs/successors of late Brij Lal etc,” reads the statement.
It reads that during the course of verification, it surfaced that Balwant Singh and Mohd Rafiq illegally transferred land in favour of beneficiaries by effecting entries in favour of them.
“The revenue officers recorded & attested mutation No 417 under LB 06/C of 1958 and mutation No 419 under S-432 of 1966, both dated 25-03-2010 for land measuring 03 kanals under Khasra No 203, 01 Kanal 09 Marlas under Khasra No. 204 & 19 Marlas under Khasra No 201, (total 05 K 08 M) in favour of Kanwal Singh, thereby ignoring the right of Brij Lal, brother of Kanwal Singh,” it reads.
It added that the officials, by abuse of their official positions and in lieu of criminal conspiracy hatched among themselves as well as with beneficiaries conferred undue benefits upon them just for their pecuniary gains.
The statement reads that further investigation in the case is going on.

