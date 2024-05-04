KKR strengthen top-two chances with win over struggling Mumbai; Royals retain top spot in points table

The IPL 2024 points table saw some interesting movements following the outcome of two crucial matches this week. Kolkata Knight Riders enhanced their chances of finishing in the top two after defeating Mumbai Indians by 24 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a challenging total of 195, Mumbai could only manage 171/7 in their 20 overs. The loss was their eighth of the season and it has left them languishing at the bottom of the table with slim hopes of making it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, the victory helped Kolkata Knight Riders climb to second position with 14 points from 10 games. Sunil Narine led the bowling attack brilliantly, taking two key wickets to dent Mumbai's chase. Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with an important knock of 43 runs.

In another close finish on Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad snatched a thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. Chasing 202, Royals fell short despite fifties from Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. However, the narrow loss did not affect their position at the top of the table.

With the top four places looking to be locked in, the fight for the remaining playoff spots is intensifying as we head into the business end of the tournament. The focus will now shift to Bengaluru where Royal Challengers Bangalore host Gujarat Titans on Sunday.