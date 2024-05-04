back to top
Search
InternationalNew York Police Fatally Shoot 19-Year-Old During Mental Health Crisis Call
International

New York Police Fatally Shoot 19-Year-Old During Mental Health Crisis Call

By: Northlines

Date:

A disturbing incident was caught on body camera footage recently released that shows the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Win Rozario by New York Police Department officers during a response to a mental crisis call at his family's home in Queens. The details of what transpired and the events leading up to the tragic outcome have shocked many across America.

Rozario, a longtime resident of the neighborhood, had reportedly been experiencing a bipolar or schizophrenia episode at the time his brother placed a 911 call seeking help. Upon arrival, officers engaged with family outside before entering the home where Rozario was found holding a pair of scissors. What ensued was a harrowing sequence where attempts were made to de-escalate and use non-lethal force through a taser, yet Rozario continued to advance intermittently with the weapon. During one such instance, with his mother also present pleading “don't shoot”, one officer can sadly be heard saying “shoot him” before firearms were discharged, striking and fatally wounding Rozario.

The video highlights the challenges that can arise when responding to individuals in the midst of a mental health or emotional crisis. While the NYPD is cooperating fully with an independent investigation into whether proper protocol and reasonable force were followed to preserve life to the greatest extent possible in such a volatile situation, the family understandably remains grief-stricken and questions if more could have been done to avoid the tragic loss of their young loved one. This tragic case serves as an important reminder of the human cost that can come with interacting with those experiencing psychological distress, and the need for continuous training to handle such encounters judiciously and with care for all.

Previous article
Signs We May Be Damaging Self-Confidence; Expert Shares Insights to Build Inner Strength
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Senator Sanders Champions Student Activism While Cautioning Over Growing Unrest on Middle East Policy

Northlines Northlines -
Prominent Senator Praises Student Activism, Warns of Growing Discontent...

Evergreen State College commits to complete divestment from Israel, a first for any US university

Northlines Northlines -
Olympia-based Evergreen State College has created history by becoming...

Indian family perish in Ontario highway collision amid police chase

Northlines Northlines -
In a tragic incident, an Indian couple and their...

Trial jurors hear 2016 recorded conversation between Trump and Cohen on hush money dealings

Northlines Northlines -
Prosecutors are making headway in tying the former President...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Signs We May Be Damaging Self-Confidence; Expert Shares Insights to Build...

Quick skincare tricks for busy professionals

Senator Sanders Champions Student Activism While Cautioning Over Growing Unrest on...