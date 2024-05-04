New York Police Fatally Shoot 19-Year-Old During Mental Health Crisis Call

A disturbing incident was caught on body camera footage recently released that shows the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Win Rozario by New York Police Department officers during a response to a mental health crisis call at his family's home in Queens. The details of what transpired and the events leading up to the tragic outcome have shocked many across America.

Rozario, a longtime resident of the neighborhood, had reportedly been experiencing a bipolar or schizophrenia episode at the time his brother placed a 911 call seeking help. Upon arrival, officers engaged with family outside before entering the home where Rozario was found holding a pair of scissors. What ensued was a harrowing sequence where attempts were made to de-escalate and use non-lethal force through a taser, yet Rozario continued to advance intermittently with the weapon. During one such instance, with his mother also present pleading “don't shoot”, one officer can sadly be heard saying “shoot him” before firearms were discharged, striking and fatally wounding Rozario.

The video highlights the challenges that can arise when responding to individuals in the midst of a mental health or emotional crisis. While the NYPD is cooperating fully with an independent investigation into whether proper protocol and reasonable force were followed to preserve life to the greatest extent possible in such a volatile situation, the family understandably remains grief-stricken and questions if more could have been done to avoid the tragic loss of their young loved one. This tragic case serves as an important reminder of the human cost that can come with interacting with those experiencing psychological distress, and the need for continuous training to handle such encounters judiciously and with care for all.