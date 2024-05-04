Signs We May Be Damaging Self-Confidence; Expert Shares Insights to Build Inner Strength

As a mental health professional, examining our behaviors and patterns that could undermine our self-trust is important for personal growth and well-being. In a recent article, a therapist explained some common signs that may indicate we are jeopardizing our confidence in ourselves without realizing it.

Rather than directly calling out hurtful actions, the expert focused on bringing awareness by describing how prioritizing others' wants at our own expense or ignoring subtle disrespect can chip away at self-esteem. Constantly doubting decisions or relying on outsider input was also said to dilute our sense of agency.

The article did not shame but simply encouraged reflection on whether we sometimes push emotions aside or talk ourselves out of interests for perceived obligations. Uncertainty aversion and need for control were another flagged tendency undermining inner strength.

Overall, the message stressed how even subtle disrespect tolerated regularly or boundaries crossed subtly can plant seeds of inner uncertainty over time. Rather than blame, the goal was to empower readers by highlighting how small adjustments like prioritizing self-care needs or expressing feelings could help nurture self-trust.

Clearly presented without bias or opinions added, this informative piece aimed to start a thoughtful discussion around protecting psychological well-being and making informed choices aligned with one's values.