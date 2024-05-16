High sugar in India’s packaged foods fuels childhood obesity epidemic

India's sugar conundrum: Hidden sugars in packaged foods fuel childhood obesity crisis

With childhood obesity levels reaching an alarming high in the country, the significant differences observed in the sugar and ingredient quality of packaged foods sold in India compared to international markets has raised serious health and transparency concerns.

Recent studies found that many snacks and beverages targeted towards children contain surprisingly high amounts of added sugars that are discreetly listed on labels. However, similar products marketed in other nations have little to no added sugars. Experts warn that such discrepancies could be stemming from perceptions of Indian consumers being less aware or demanding of nutritional quality.

Leading bariatric surgeon Dr. Samarth Gupta noted, “While consumers in developed markets may insist on healthier formulations, corporations could perceive the Indian population as prioritizing taste over nutrition. Unless buyers question labels and ingredients, sub-par products will dominate local shelves to the detriment of public health.”

Pre-packaged baby foods are a major cause for worry. “Marketed as wholesome options, many conceal excessive sugars that contradict advertising. Parents unknowingly promote lifelong unhealthy habits in kids due to misleading labels,” stated Dr. Gupta.

Statistics show 8.4% of Indian children are obese, with 12.4% being overweight – the second highest rate globally. Such dietary issues have serious short and long-term consequences from diabetes to cardiovascular diseases. They also impact children's self-esteem and mental well-being.

However, raising awareness offers hope. “Educating communities about effects of sugar overconsumption empowers people to demand transparency from brands. While regulations are crucial, individual choices supported by collective voices can challenge even large corporations to prioritize people over profits,” highlighted Dr. Gupta. He concluded that pursuing knowledge is key to fostering critical thinking and building a healthier future.