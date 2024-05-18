J&K | Massive Fire Rages In Darhal Forest Of Rajouri District; None Hurt

Rajouri, May 18: A massive fire broke out at the Darhal forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

According to officials the fire broke out at Chota Naar forest closure near Saabzi Parori Gujjaran Road.

No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported in the forest fire.

Fire and Emergency services and Forest department were making efforts to douse the fire.

“Two fire tenders on the spot to extinguish the fire, and efforts to bring the fire under control are on,” Fire and Emergency services incharge Rajouri Maqbool Hussain said.