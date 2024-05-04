All Those Who Indulged In Corruption Will Face Legal Action In Next Five Years: PM Modi

SISAI (JHARKHAND), May 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the NDA government has “unmasked” corrupt forces, and all those who indulged in corruption would face action under law in the next five years.



Hitting out at jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren without taking his name, Modi said leaders of the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc take out rallies in support of the corrupt.

“The former Jharkhand CM is behind bars for corruption; Modi is committed to wipe out the menace. In the next five years, all those who indulged in corruption will face legal action,” he said at a poll rally in Gumla's Sisai to campaign for BJP candidate Samir Oraon from the Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat.

“The INDIA bloc leaders, neck-deep in corruption, hold rallies, including in Delhi and Ranchi, voicing support for corrupt people, which reveals their true character,” the PM said.

Modi also blamed Congress for the “backwardness” of tribal districts, alleging that food grains used to rot in godowns during the UPA regime from 2004 to 2014, while tribal children died due to starvation.

“No force on earth can stop free ration delivery to the poor, this is Modi's guarantee,” the prime minister asserted.

Modi said the NDA government ensured that the poor get access to the internet, “which was meant only for rich people during the Congress rule”.

The PM also slammed the Congress for not taking any action against Maoists “to preserve the party's vote bank”. (Agencies)