Shaken By Surgical Strikes, Pak Leaders Now Praying Cong 'Shehzada' Becomes India's PM
India

Shaken By Surgical Strikes, Pak Leaders Now Praying Cong ‘Shehzada’ Becomes India’s PM

By: Northlines

Date:

Palamu (Jharkhand), May 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted his government's surgical and air strikes had shaken Pakistan, and the neighbouring country's leaders are now praying that the Congress “shehzada” becomes 's PM.

Modi, addressing a poll rally in Palamu, took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, and said the neighbouring country might want him as prime minister, but India wants “a strong country with a strong PM”.
“Maa Bharati's disrespect won't be tolerated anymore. New India's surgical and air strikes shook Pakistan, which was known for supporting terror attacks on India during the Congress regime.

“The new India knows how to enter enemy territory and strike… Now shaken by the surgical and air strikes, leaders in Pakistan are praying that the Congress ‘shehzada' becomes PM of India,” Modi said.
He urged the electorate to recognise the importance of one vote, “which contributed in building the Ram Temple after generations struggled for 500 years, as well as the scrapping of Article 370 from  and .”
Modi also asserted that he will not allow “any design of the Congress” to succeed in “changing the constitution for providing reservations to Muslims”.

“There is no blot of corruption on me in the past 25 years as chief minister and prime minister. I don't own a home or even a bicycle… but corrupt JMM and Congress leaders amassed huge wealth for their children,” he added. (Agencies)

