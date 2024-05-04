Evergreen State College commits to complete divestment from Israel, a first for any US university

Olympia-based Evergreen State College has created history by becoming the first public university in the United States to commit to a complete divestment from companies profiting from violations of Palestinian human rights. In a landmark agreement signed with protesting students last week, the college pledged to establish task forces that will work towards divesting investments from such corporations.

The development comes at the end of nearly a week-long peaceful sit-in staged by members of the students' group Evergreen Gaza Solidarity Encampment in the college's central Red Square area. Through respectful negotiations, the students succeeded in persuading college officials to sign a Memorandum of Understanding addressing their key demands. As per the agreement, various task forces will be constituted to examine the college's investment portfolio and formulate new criteria to ensure future grants and partnerships are aligned with principles of international law and human rights.

Notably, the signed MOU states that Evergreen will aim to withdraw investments from companies involved in the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories or those facilitating gross human rights violations. It also commits to reviewing protocols around police operations on campus and establishing alternative models for non-law enforcement crisis response. In a major symbolic move, the college agreed to discontinue approving study abroad programs in Israel and not allow such visits to Gaza or the West Bank either.

Given Evergreen State College's reputation for spearheading progressive reforms, this decisive step assumes special significance. As the first educational institution in the US to pledge a complete divestment, it has signaled its support for the Palestinian cause for justice and self-determination in the ongoing conflict. With its emphasis on universal principles of equality, diversity and ethics, the college seems poised to set an example for others to follow. Only time will tell how its transformative commitment unfolds and what larger impact it may have.