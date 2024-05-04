Indian family perish in Ontario highway collision amid police chase

In a tragic incident, an Indian couple and their infant grandchild lost their lives in a multi-vehicle crash in Ontario, Canada last week. The deceased have been identified as Manivannan and Mahalakshmi, residents of Ajax, along with their three-month old grandchild.

The collision occurred on Monday evening along Highway 401 in Whitby as several vehicles collided while one was driving against traffic flow. Toronto-based Consul General Siddharth Nath confirmed the identities of the victims after meeting with the bereaved family at the hospital. Consulate officials are in touch with Canadian authorities regarding further aid and details of the accident.

According to police reports, the chain of events leading to the deadly pile-up began with an armed robbery nearby. Officers pursuing the suspects vehicle ended up on the highway going the wrong way, resulting in the six vehicle pile up. Tragically, the young grandparents and infant were killed instantly in the horrific crash.

The parents of the deceased infant, aged 33 and 27, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the initial vehicle under investigation also lost his life in the collision at age 21. A passenger was seriously hurt. Investigators from the Special Investigations Unit continue to probe the case and circumstances surrounding the police chase.

The tragedy has shocked the Indian community in Canada and left three families bereaved. Consular support is being provided to the impacted families during this difficult time.