back to top
Search
InternationalIndian family perish in Ontario highway collision amid police chase
International

Indian family perish in Ontario highway collision amid police chase

By: Northlines

Date:

In a tragic incident, an Indian couple and their infant grandchild lost their lives in a multi-vehicle crash in Ontario, Canada last week. The deceased have been identified as Manivannan and Mahalakshmi, residents of Ajax, along with their three-month old grandchild.

The collision occurred on Monday evening along Highway 401 in Whitby as several vehicles collided while one was driving against traffic flow. Toronto-based Consul General Siddharth Nath confirmed the identities of the victims after meeting with the bereaved family at the hospital. Consulate officials are in touch with Canadian authorities regarding further aid and details of the accident.

According to police reports, the chain of events leading to the deadly pile-up began with an armed robbery nearby. Officers pursuing the suspects vehicle ended up on the highway going the wrong way, resulting in the six vehicle pile up. Tragically, the young grandparents and infant were killed instantly in the horrific crash.

The parents of the deceased infant, aged 33 and 27, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the initial vehicle under investigation also lost his life in the collision at age 21. A passenger was seriously hurt. Investigators from the Special Investigations Unit continue to probe the case and circumstances surrounding the police chase.

The tragedy has shocked the Indian community in Canada and left three families bereaved. Consular support is being provided to the impacted families during this difficult time.

Previous article
Air India resumes direct Delhi to Tel Aviv flights from mid-May providing improved connectivity between India and Israel
Next article
Evergreen State College commits to complete divestment from Israel, a first for any US university
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Evergreen State College commits to complete divestment from Israel, a first for any US university

Northlines Northlines -
Olympia-based Evergreen State College has created history by becoming...

Trial jurors hear 2016 recorded conversation between Trump and Cohen on hush money dealings

Northlines Northlines -
Prosecutors are making headway in tying the former President...

Father alleges coaching by deceased son’s mother in aftermath of tragic treadmill death

Northlines Northlines -
"Father Claims Coaching in Tragic Treadmill Death of Six-Year-Old...

Pro-Palestine Protests Growing at Australian Universities via Grassroots Encampments

Northlines Northlines -
Over the past few weeks, support for Palestine has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Evergreen State College commits to complete divestment from Israel, a first...

Air India resumes direct Delhi to Tel Aviv flights from mid-May...

Elon Musk’s electric car giant Tesla files lawsuit against Gurugram company...