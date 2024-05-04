back to top
Search
BusinessAir India resumes direct Delhi to Tel Aviv flights from mid-May providing...
Business

Air India resumes direct Delhi to Tel Aviv flights from mid-May providing improved connectivity between India and Israel

By: Northlines

Date:

Air has announced that it will restart direct flight services between the capital cities of India and Israel from May 16, 2024, providing improved air connectivity between the two countries.

The flag carrier had temporarily suspended operations on the route due to rising geopolitical tensions in the volatile Middle East region. Services were stopped in April this year after operating for only around a month since their recommencement in early March.

In a recent statement, Air India said it will operate five weekly flights between Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi and Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv from May 16.

This will be a welcome move forBusiness and leisure travellers flying between the key economic hubs of India and Israel. Direct flights will save them time and hassle compared to taking connecting flights via the Gulf or European destinations.

Both India and Israel have been building broader cooperation across sectors like , , agriculture in recent years. Improved air links will further boost exchanges in these domains.

It remains to be seen if Air India will need to adjust or suspend the services again depending on the security situation in West Asia which continues to witness flare-ups due to longstanding conflicts. But the airline's move reflects its commitment to connecting the important India-Israel corridor.

Previous article
Elon Musk’s electric car giant Tesla files lawsuit against Gurugram company for reportedly using its brand name
Next article
Indian family perish in Ontario highway collision amid police chase
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Elon Musk’s electric car giant Tesla files lawsuit against Gurugram company for reportedly using its brand name

Northlines Northlines -
Tesla revs up legal fight against Indian company In a...

India and Nigeria strengthen trade ties as China slows investments in Africa

Northlines Northlines -
India and Nigeria continue to strengthen economic ties Top trade...

Coal India shares surge more than 4% following March quarter earnings

Northlines Northlines -
Coal behemoth CIL reported net profit at Rs 8,682.20...

Godrej Properties’ fourth-quarter profit climbs 14% to Rs 471 crore

Northlines Northlines -
Total income rose to Rs 1,914.82 crore in the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Evergreen State College commits to complete divestment from Israel, a first...

Indian family perish in Ontario highway collision amid police chase

Elon Musk’s electric car giant Tesla files lawsuit against Gurugram company...