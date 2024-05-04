Air India resumes direct Delhi to Tel Aviv flights from mid-May providing improved connectivity between India and Israel

Air India has announced that it will restart direct flight services between the capital cities of India and Israel from May 16, 2024, providing improved air connectivity between the two countries.

The flag carrier had temporarily suspended operations on the route due to rising geopolitical tensions in the volatile Middle East region. Services were stopped in April this year after operating for only around a month since their recommencement in early March.

In a recent statement, Air India said it will operate five weekly flights between Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv from May 16.

This will be a welcome move forBusiness and leisure travellers flying between the key economic hubs of India and Israel. Direct flights will save them time and hassle compared to taking connecting flights via the Gulf or European destinations.

Both India and Israel have been building broader cooperation across sectors like technology, defence, agriculture in recent years. Improved air links will further boost exchanges in these domains.

It remains to be seen if Air India will need to adjust or suspend the services again depending on the security situation in West Asia which continues to witness flare-ups due to longstanding conflicts. But the airline's move reflects its commitment to connecting the important India-Israel corridor.