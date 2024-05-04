Elon Musk’s electric car giant Tesla files lawsuit against Gurugram company for reportedly using its brand name

Tesla revs up legal fight against Indian company

In a bid to fiercely protect its brand from alleged unauthorized use, American electric carmaker Tesla has taken an Indian firm to court. Tesla recently filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Gurugram-based Tesla Power India before the Delhi High Court.

Court records show that Tesla, which is incorporated in the US, has accused the local company of illegally trading under similar names like ‘Tesla Power' and ‘Tesla Power USA' to mislead consumers. According to Tesla, it discovered the alleged misuse in 2022 and asked the company to cease and desist, but to no avail. This left it with no option but to seek legal recourse.

In its defense, Tesla Power has told the court that it has no plans to make electric vehicles and will not market any other company's EVs under its name either. However, it maintains that it has been operating in India long before Tesla's foray and has all required regulatory approvals.

The high-profile lawsuit comes at a time when Tesla's India entry plans are in the news. CEO Elon Musk recently met PM Modi but called off a planned visit afterwards. It has applied for various tax reliefs as it evaluates demand conditions. Only time will tell how the legal battle unfolds and what it means for Tesla's ambitions in the crowded Indian auto market.