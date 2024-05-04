back to top
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s gamble with Munna Bhai MBBS succeeds against all odds

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is known for taking risks and believing in unconventional concepts. His 2003 comedy drama Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt is a classic example of this. In a recent talk, Chopra opened up about the challenges faced during the film's release and how persistence helped achieve success.

According to Chopra, despite positive buzz, none of the distributors in Tamil Nadu showed interest in acquiring the regional rights. Just days before its scheduled opening, the person who had paid an advance of Rs. 5 lakh backed out, claiming audiences would not relate to the film. Left with no option, Chopra reached out to an acquaintance who offered one show at a major theatre. To everyone's surprise, the film raked in an impressive 1.67 crores from the territory alone.

Munna Bhai MBBS told the heartwarming story of an affable but crooked lawyer pursuing a medical degree with comic hijinks ensuing. It Sanjay Dutt in the titular role alongside an ensemble cast. At the time, Dutt was making a comeback after facing professional setbacks. Chopra saw this as an opportunity to support the actor during difficult circumstances. Though initial plans involved Shah Rukh Khan, Dutt shone in the part that cemented his on-screen persona. Under Rajkumar Hirani's perceptive direction, the film struck a chord and is remembered as one of 's most loved entertainers even today.

Chopra's willingness to take a chance where others saw risks paid off handsomely. His determination to believe in creative vision over pessimistic projections set an example. Munna Bhai MBBS demonstrated that talent and originality often outweigh box office formulae when presented effectively. It restored Dutt's standing and kickstarted a new phase in his career, a testament to Chopra's empathy and ability to resurrect dreams through cinema.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

