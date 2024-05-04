back to top
Search
Latest News‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post...
Latest NewsLead News

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov’s cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh, May 4: Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his contesting from Raebareli in the leaving many surprised.

Kasparov's cryptic post has, however, set the social media on fire.

The Congress recently shared a video of Gandhi playing chess on his mobile phone while on the Lok Sabha election campaign trail. The MP from Wayanad named Kasparov as his favourite chess player and drew parallels between the game and .

A user on X made a cheeky comment on his page, which read “feel so relieved that @Kasparov63 and @vishy64theking retired early and didn't have to face the greatest chess genius of our times.”

Kasparov, rather unusually, originally responded to that post.

“Traditional (sic) dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top,” wrote the fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is based in Croatia after fleeing his country.

Gandhi, while naming Kasparov as his favourite chess player, described him as a “non-linear thinker” in the Congress video.

“…once you get slightly better at it, the opponent's pieces actually operate almost like your own,” he said, drawing comparison between chess and politics.

Within hours of asking Gandhi to “first win Raebareli before challenging for the top”, the 61-year-old said it was just a joke and should be seen as one.

“I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an ‘all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes,' as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!” the former champion, who retired in 2005, wrote in response to a post by actor Ranvir Shorey.

Shorey's comment appeared to be a dig at Gandhi's recent assertion that he was the best chess player among all Indian politicians. Kasparov gave the same reply to a few other accounts which commented on his original post.

A former world number one for a record 255 weeks, Kasparov became the youngest-ever undisputed world champion at the age of 22 in 1985 and is a political activist now.

The iconic player is a contemporary of Indian great Viswanathan Anand.

Recently, when 17-year-old D Gukesh bettered his record of becoming the youngest challenger to the world title by winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Kasparov had put out a congratulatory post on X.

He described Gukesh as “the Indian earthquake in Toronto”.

Previous article
Diljit Dosanjh surprised by bold improvised dialog in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila biopic
Next article
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s gamble with Munna Bhai MBBS succeeds against all odds
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

Northlines Northlines -
Phagwara, May 4: One student of Lovely Professional University...

Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 4: The Delhi CEO’s office has...

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Northlines Northlines -
Lucknow, May 4: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a...

Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case

Northlines Northlines -
Ottawa/New York, May 4: Canadian authorities, who arrested three...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Elon Musk’s electric car giant Tesla files lawsuit against Gurugram company...

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s gamble with Munna Bhai MBBS succeeds against all...

Diljit Dosanjh surprised by bold improvised dialog in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila...