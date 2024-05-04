back to top
Diljit Dosanjh surprised by bold improvised dialog in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila biopic

“Disbelief and surprise on set” – Diljit Dosanjh taken aback by unexpected improvisation in Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

In a revealing interview, acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali shared an amusing on-location anecdote from the shooting of his recent musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. The film portrays the short but impactful life of legendary Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, with Diljit Dosanjh stepping into the title role.

According to Ali, a scene involving some elderly women discussing Chamkila's provocative lyrics unexpectedly took an unscripted turn. Intending for the actors to simply pass by in conversation, the filmmaker was intrigued by the organic dialog and allowed improvisation. However, he never anticipated how explicit the discussion would become.

Without further instruction, the experienced ladies launched into explicitly describing old traditional songs commonly part of wedding festivities in rural areas. Taken aback by the raunchy repartee, even Dosanjh was stunned into silence. By Ali's own admission, much of what makes the final cut originated from this candid community of characters.

When finally wrapping for the day, a flushed Dosanjh turned to the director in disbelief exclaiming “these women just said things I couldn't believe!”. While controversial, Ali defends including realism to reflect diverse cultural perspectives. Amar Singh Chamkila is now streaming on Netflix, offering audiences a peek into the interweaving of and everyday life on set.

