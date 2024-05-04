back to top
Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

By: Northlines

Date:

Phagwara, May 4: One student of Lovely Professional University (LPU)-Phagwara sustained serious bullet injuries in firing while three others received minor injuries during a clash between two groups of students at the university's Law Gate in wee hours of Saturday.

All the four injured were brought to the Civil Hospital at Phagwara, but the one seriously injured, Satyam Panwar (21), a resident of Noida, was referred to a Jalandhar hospital.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Lehimber Ram said the other three students, Yash Rathi, Adarsh Tripathi and Prikshit, were discharged after being given first aid.

Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti rushed to the spot around 4 am. As per reports, Satyam, an LPU student and residing in a PG, along with his other companions was roaming at Law Gate when a rusticated Bihar student, Jai Muni Ratnam (25), along with three unknown youths arrived there on a motorcycle and quarrelled with Satyam. Ratnam allegedly opened fire at Satyam and bullets hit his stomach and right arm. Ratnam fled the spot.

Ratnam's two companions also received minor injuries. They have been identified as Prikshit (BBA LLB- IV semester) of Karnal in and Adarsh Tripathi (BBA LLB-IV semester) of Madhya Pradesh. The police have recovered two bullet shells on the spot. Four youths, including Prikshit and Adarsh, have been taken into custody.

