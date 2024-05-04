back to top
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications

New Delhi, May 4: The Delhi CEO's office has approved AAP's campaign song after the party made modifications to it, officials have said.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, who penned and voiced the song, confirmed that the song was approved on Friday.

The party had on April 28 claimed that the Election Commission “banned” its campaign song “Jail ka jawab vote se denge”.

Delhi poll body officials, however, said AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated the Election Commission's guidelines and advertising codes.

An official said the party resubmitted its proposal to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) after making the modifications, following which the song was approved.

The song was released last month.

In a post in Hindi on X, Pandey said, “Truth can be troubled, not defeated! ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se' is not just a campaign song of AAP but it is the essence of the sentiment going on in the minds of the common people of the country. That is why, in the end, truth prevailed and the Election Commission approved the use of the campaign song in the elections. Satyamev Jayate!” Sources in the Delhi CEO's office had said the song was not banned but AAP was asked to resubmit its proposal with certain modifications, in accordance with Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, and Election Commission guidelines/norms circulated through a dated August 24, 2023, for certification.

The Delhi poll body had said certain phrases in the original song were “slanderous” and contained “criticism of the ruling party on the basis of unverified facts” while also casting aspersions on the judiciary and police.

Meanwhile, AAP's New Delhi candidate Somnath Bharti has resigned from several prominent positions, including membership of the Delhi Development Authority, vice-chairmanship of the Delhi Jal Board, and a non-official membership of the Board of Visitors to Delhi Prisons, the party said in a statement.

“Though, as per the laws, these posts don't fall in the category of offices of profit but Somnath Bharti has opted to resign from these posts,” the party said.

Bharti will file his nomination on Saturday.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

