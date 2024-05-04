Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth named as co-chairs of highly anticipated 2024 Met Gala

All-Star Lineup Announced To Host Highly Anticipated Met Gala 2024

The highly influential figures steering the biggest night in fashion this year have been revealed. Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny will serve as honorary chairs for the 2024 Met Gala taking place on May 1st.

For over three decades, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has been a driving force behind the gala, curating a star-studded guest list and co-chair team that reflects the increasing diversity and cross-pollination seen across entertainment and artistic industries today. Joining the fashion doyenne are versatile talents spanning multiple creative worlds.

Emmy winning actress Zendaya continues to dominate red carpets with her boundary-pushing styles. Music trailblazer Bad Bunny is a fashion force with his gender-fluid aesthetic. Jennifer Lopez, a Met Gala veteran of over 15 years, never fails to turn heads on the famed steps. Australian heartthrob Chris Hemsworth makes his debut alongside these icons.

Under the theme “Sustainable Fashion in Hollywood”, attendees can expect another memorable night raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. With this dynamic co-chair lineup representing the best of film, television, music and more, anticipation is high for innovative sartorial storytelling on the pink carpet against the historic New York City skyline.

The world will be watching to see how these modern legends starring in both entertainment and high fashion bring the theme to life and steer another unforgettable celebration of creativity and style.