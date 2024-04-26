back to top
Jammu Lok Sabha Segment Records Impressive 69.01% Turnout

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 26: The polling in the second phase of in Jammu Constituency ended on a high note with the overall voter turnout recorded as 69 percent.
The voting process went underway in 2416 polling stations at 7 AM and culminated at 7 PM.
Across various assembly segments of the parliamentary constituency, voters, especially youth and first time voters, were seen standing in queues much ahead of the scheduled time for polling.
The Election Commission had put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.
As per the final official data,the constituency witnessed an overall polling percentage of 69.01.
Akhnoor (SC) recorded 74.03%, Bahu 62.34%, Bishnah (SC) 71.33%, Chhamb 71.06%, Gulabgarh (ST) 71.47%, Jammu East 66.11%, Jammu North 67.29%, Jammu West 62.82%, Kalakote Sunderbani 66.40%, Marh (SC) 73.00%, Nagrota 71.39%, RS Pura Jammu South 68.11%, Ramgarh (SC) 69.76%, Reasi 71.65%, Samba 69.23% Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 74.65%, Suchetgarh (SC) 63.49 and Vijaypur 75.67% on the culmination of the voting.

Lok Sabha Elections | Over 67.22% Polling Recorded In Jammu Till 5:00 PM
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

