Lok Sabha Elections | Over 67.22% Polling Recorded In Jammu Till 5:00 PM

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 26: Jammu Parliamentary Constituency has witnessed an overall 67.22 percent voting till 5:00 pm with enthusiastic voters still waiting for their turn to exercise their franchise.
As per the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K, Gulabgarh (ST) has recorded 71.47% polling, Reasi 71.65%, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 74.65%, Ramgrah (SC) 69.76%, Samba 69.23%,Vijaypur 66.71%, Bishnah (SC) 71.33%, Suchetgarh (SC) 63.49%, R S Pora-Jammu South 62.31%, Bahu 58.82%, Jammu East 62.78%, Nagrota 71.39%,Jammu West 58.7%, Jammu North 62.4%, Marh (SC) 73%, Akhnoor (SC) 74.03%, Chhamb 71.06% and Kalakote-Sunderbani has registered 66.4% voting till 5:00pm.

