Technology

Redmi to Release Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition in India on April 30

Mi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Champions Edition later this month. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming limited-edition phone.

Xiaomi has announced it will be launching the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition in India on April 30. Developed in partnership with the Argentine Football Association, the company has now revealed the design of the upcoming limited-edition smartphone.

According to a microsite on the official Mi website, the box of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition suggested the phone will have a golden accent around the camera lens alongside a golden AFA logo that sits to the right. Some leaked images of the smartphone that surfaced on X hinted the phone will also have a dual-tone blue and white striped design resembling the jersey of the Argentinian football team.

 

