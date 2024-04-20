back to top
InternationalUS sanctions Chinese, Belarus firms aiding Pakistan's ballistic missile ambitions
International

US sanctions Chinese, Belarus firms aiding Pakistan’s ballistic missile ambitions

By: Northlines

Date:

In a major move to curb proliferation, the United States has imposed sanctions on four organizations assisting with Pakistan's ballistic missile capabilities. According to an official statement, three Chinese companies and one Belarus firm have faced penalties for enabling key elements of Islamabad's missile ambitions.

The statement underlined Washington's resolve to strengthen global nonproliferation efforts through discouraging networks that enable weapons of mass destruction. Details revealed the sanctioned entities supplied various equipment and materials applicable to both long-range and nuclear-capable missile development underway in Pakistan.

Specifically, a Minsk-based industrial firm provided specialized vehicle chassis assisting missile launch operations. Meanwhile, two Chinese exporters delivered filament winding machinery and linear accelerators, likely meant for manufacturing rocket motor casings and production/quality inspection. A third Chinese entity collaborated on testing large solid-fuel motors.

The implications are that all and financial dealings with these sanctioned organizations are now prohibited for American citizens and companies without authorization. Property and interests owned over 50% by designated parties are also blocked from involvement in the US .

By disrupting procurement chains backing Pakistan's strategic weapons ambitions, the sanctions aim to curb the spread of dangerous technologies in the region. Washington remains committed to using diplomatic and economic tools to strengthen global security against proliferation threats. The move underscores continuing US monitoring of sanctioned activities worldwide.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

