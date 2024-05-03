Omar, the former CM has no house, no cars, no loans, no immovable assets

Ali Asad

Srinagar, May 02 (KNO): In a comprehensive declaration submitted as part of his nomination affidavit, National Conference (NC) Vice President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has revealed that he has no residential house, no agriculture land or any immovable assets registered in his name, nor in the name of his spouse or dependents.

Comparing his past poll affidavit that Omar submitted as a candidate for assembly elections from Srinagar's Sonwar assembly segment in the year 2014, his movable assets have witnessed a decline of more than 16 percent from 65.59 lacs in the year 2014 to 54.45 lacs- a total decline of 11.45 lacs over the last ten years.

What's striking is Omar's consistent pattern of not owning any residential property or agricultural land, a status unchanged since his tenure as Chief Minister. He reiterated this stance in his recent declaration submitted by him before the returning officer Baramulla on May 2, this year. Omar is NC's candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

Furthermore, as per the poll affidavit, Omar Abdullah, a graduate in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, disclosed his marital status, stating that he is separated from his wife with divorce proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

His source of income primarily stems from a pension as a former legislator and former parliament member. Notably, he carries no loans or liabilities from any bank. His income has varied over the years, with earnings of Rs 7,92,093 in 2019-20, Rs 11,73,030 in 2020-21, Rs 13,20,460 in 2021-22, and a notable decrease to Rs 13,20,460 in 2023-24, following a peak of Rs 19,39,620 in 2022-23. (KNO)