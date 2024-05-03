Out of fray BJP appoints Assembly segment incharge, co-incharge for Anantnag LS seat

‘Mostly leaders from other parties who joined BJP have been given the responsibility'

KNO Correspondent

Jammu, May 02 (KNO): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday announced incharge and co-incharge for all the 18 Assembly segments of Anantnag parliamentary constituency who will be working among the people to seek votes.

Those who have been made incharge are mostly the leaders who have come from other political parties and joined BJP during these years.

Prominent among these leaders are former ministers Sham Lal Sharma, Surjit Singh Slathia, Abdul Gani Kohli and Shakti Raj Parihar, former legislators Balwant Singh Mankotia, R S Pathania, Shenaz Ganai, Pardeep Sharma and other leaders.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina has given these leaders charge of different Assembly segments and they will be supported by co-incharge.

Sources told that BJP is working out to support a like-minded party or parties of Kashmir valley in all the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir valley, Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla, but so far list of incharge and co-incharge have only been announced for Anantnag-Rajouri seat where the saffron party claims to have stake as well. BJP hasn't fielded candidates in these constituencies.

“There are chances that for Anantnag and Srinagar Lok Sabha seats, BJP may support J&K Apni Party candidates and these leaders have been told to seek votes from people, on whom the party have invested by giving ST status to Pahari population and strengthening ST status of Gujjars and Bakarwals, and ensure that they people come and vote as well. For Baramulla seat, BJP may announce support for Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone,” said a source.

“In this regard, a press conference may be addressed by senior party leaders in coming days,” the source said.

He said that the party high command doesn't want to lose the ground in Rajouri and Poonch districts and continue to hold the grip on the people for Assembly elections, whenever held.

The J&K BJP president has given responsibility of Poonch Assembly segment to former Balwant Singh Mankotia, Mendhar to Pardeep Sharma, Surankote to Shenaz Ganai, Rajouri to Surjit Singh Slathia, Budhal to Abdul Gani Kohli, Thanamandi to Iqbal Malik, Nowshera to Sham Lal Sharma, Anantnag to Shahnawaz Khanday, Anantnag west to Rajeshwar Kumar, Anantnag East to Javed Zargar, Bijbehara to Firdous Bhawani, Pahalagam to Shakti Raj Parihar, Kokernag to Majnoo, Dooru to R S Pathania, Kulgam to Tariq Hussain Keen, Devsar to Saleem Bhat, D.H. Pora to Nazir Ganai and Zainpora to Kousar Natnoo.

The Anantnag Lok Sabha seat is all set to go for polls on May 25 after the Election Commissioner of India postponed the polling date from May 7 owing to bad weather conditions.