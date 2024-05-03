back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirNC, PDP well-trained pickpockets, alleges Azad
Jammu KashmirKashmir

NC, PDP well-trained pickpockets, alleges Azad

By: Northlines

Date:

Says both parties have served BJP in different capacities, now making cry of a thief

Srinagar, May 02 (KNO): Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday accused both the conference as well as the PDP of serving BJP's interests, stating that the two parties in the past have aligned with the BJP in different capacities.

Addressing a press conference, Azad said that it was first the national conference which made alliance with the BJP and Omar Abdullah served as a junior minister in the BJP cabinet back then. Furthermore, both Mufti Mohammad Sayed as well as his daughter and incumbent PDP President Mehbooba Mufti have been the Chief Ministers in alliance with the BJP. “If I would have done these shameful acts, I would not have shown my face to people. I would have donned Burqa. See the shamelessness; they are accusing me of being with the BJP. It is like Pot calling the kettle black. I will tell you something. These two parties are trained pickpockets. They do not run away. Rather they make noise about their own thievery so that nobody suspects them. These are the traits of trained pickpockets,” Azad said.

The former Chief Minister added that People must ensure a change in their attitude. “People should not vote on the basis of religion or caste. We are not going to build Mandir or Masjid in the parliament.  If parliament polls are held on the basis of caste and creed, then God help us. Development and unemployment are my basic agendas, we need to find solutions to their agonies.   It was me as the Chief Minister who introduced the double shift. The next time I form the government, we will form the triple shift so that not only people from and but also from outside will find here,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad. (KNO)

Previous article
Congress-NC lock horns in Ladakh as Tsering Namgyal of Cong files nomination
Next article
Out of fray BJP appoints Assembly segment incharge, co-incharge for Anantnag LS seat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Omar, the former CM has no house, no cars, no loans, no immovable assets

Northlines Northlines -
Ali Asad Srinagar, May 02 (KNO): In a comprehensive declaration submitted...

Out of fray BJP appoints Assembly segment incharge, co-incharge for Anantnag LS seat

Northlines Northlines -
‘Mostly leaders from other parties who joined BJP have...

Congress-NC lock horns in Ladakh as Tsering Namgyal of Cong files nomination

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 02 : Ladakh is finding itself in...

Greater Kailash Murder Case: People stages protest, block Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

Northlines Northlines -
Police slaps PSA against Gola Shah Jammu Tawi, May 2:...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Omar, the former CM has no house, no cars, no loans,...

Out of fray BJP appoints Assembly segment incharge, co-incharge for Anantnag...

Congress-NC lock horns in Ladakh as Tsering Namgyal of Cong files...