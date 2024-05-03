NC, PDP well-trained pickpockets, alleges Azad

Says both parties have served BJP in different capacities, now making cry of a thief

Srinagar, May 02 (KNO): Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday accused both the national conference as well as the PDP of serving BJP's interests, stating that the two parties in the past have aligned with the BJP in different capacities.

Addressing a press conference, Azad said that it was first the national conference which made alliance with the BJP and Omar Abdullah served as a junior minister in the BJP cabinet back then. Furthermore, both Mufti Mohammad Sayed as well as his daughter and incumbent PDP President Mehbooba Mufti have been the Chief Ministers in alliance with the BJP. “If I would have done these shameful acts, I would not have shown my face to people. I would have donned Burqa. See the shamelessness; they are accusing me of being with the BJP. It is like Pot calling the kettle black. I will tell you something. These two parties are trained pickpockets. They do not run away. Rather they make noise about their own thievery so that nobody suspects them. These are the traits of trained pickpockets,” Azad said.

The former Chief Minister added that People must ensure a change in their attitude. “People should not vote on the basis of religion or caste. We are not going to build Mandir or Masjid in the parliament. If parliament polls are held on the basis of caste and creed, then God help us. Development and unemployment are my basic agendas, we need to find solutions to their agonies. It was me as the Chief Minister who introduced the double shift. The next time I form the government, we will form the triple shift so that not only people from Jammu and Kashmir but also from outside will find jobs here,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad. (KNO)