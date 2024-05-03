back to top
Search
JammuCongress-NC lock horns in Ladakh as Tsering Namgyal of Cong files nomination
JammuJammu Kashmir

Congress-NC lock horns in Ladakh as Tsering Namgyal of Cong files nomination

By: Northlines

Date:

Jammu Tawi, May 02 : Ladakh is finding itself in the middle of a political storm as the Lok Sabha elections draw near. The icy winds blowing through the region seem to mirror the political chill between the Conference (NC) and Congress, particularly evident in the nomination filing of Tsering Namgyal from the Congress party for the Ladakh parliamentary seat in .

Rift between the two major political entities surfaced when the NC expressed its desire to nominate Haji Hanifa Jaan from the region, backed by the Kargil unit of Congress. However, disagreement brewed from the Leh unit of Congress, leading to Namgyal's nomination instead. The decision has left NC pondering its next move in the electoral chessboard. Congress and NC had earlier announced a collaboration for the Jammu and and Ladakh elections. With Ladakh's seat designated to Congress, this move has intensified the divide between the two parties.

Meanwhile, dropping its sitting and vocal MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entered the fray with Tashi Gyalson filing his nomination for the Ladakh parliamentary seat. Gyalson's nomination was accompanied by a robust show of support from party leaders and workers, who held a rally in Leh.

Senior BJP leaders emphasized the party's unwavering commitment to the development of Ladakh, contrasting it with what they perceive as neglect and exploitation by other political entities. They lauded the Modi government's initiatives, claiming they have brought tangible progress and welfare schemes to the region.

Phunchok Stangin, President of Ladakh BJP, highlighted Gyalson's advocacy for local development issues.

Advocate Tashi Gyalson, the BJP candidate, echoed the party's grassroots-focused approach, vowing to prioritize the needs of the marginalized in Ladakh.

Previous article
Greater Kailash Murder Case: People stages protest, block Jammu-Pathankot National Highway
Next article
NC, PDP well-trained pickpockets, alleges Azad
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Omar, the former CM has no house, no cars, no loans, no immovable assets

Northlines Northlines -
Ali Asad Srinagar, May 02 (KNO): In a comprehensive declaration submitted...

Out of fray BJP appoints Assembly segment incharge, co-incharge for Anantnag LS seat

Northlines Northlines -
‘Mostly leaders from other parties who joined BJP have...

NC, PDP well-trained pickpockets, alleges Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Says both parties have served BJP in different capacities,...

Greater Kailash Murder Case: People stages protest, block Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

Northlines Northlines -
Police slaps PSA against Gola Shah Jammu Tawi, May 2:...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Omar, the former CM has no house, no cars, no loans,...

Out of fray BJP appoints Assembly segment incharge, co-incharge for Anantnag...

NC, PDP well-trained pickpockets, alleges Azad