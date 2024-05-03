back to top
Greater Kailash Murder Case: People stages protest, block Jammu-Pathankot National Highway
Jammu Kashmir

Greater Kailash Murder Case: People stages protest, block Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

By: Northlines

Date:

Police slaps PSA against Gola Shah

Tawi, May 2: Seeking stern action against the culprits arrested by the police in murder case of a youth over land issue, the family of the deceased and the people of the area on Thursday staged protest and blocked the Jammu-Pathankot Highway near Gangyal here in the city outskirts.

Shouting “We want justice” and “anti-police slogans”, the family members and relatives staged a protest demanding strict action against the culprits.

Notably, a day after police initiated action in the Greater Kailash murder case with an arrest of seven persons, one of the accused identified as Ravinder Kumar alias Gola Shah has also been booked under Public Safety Act.

However, many political leaders supported the protestors justifying their demand.

Protestors alleged that several high profiled officials from police and administration are hand-in-glove with the land mafia.

“We want that the culprits should be hanged to death and the properties of land mafia must be attached and bulldozed like the UP government is doing,” they said.

The protestors appealed to the Lieutenant Governor's administration to intervene and issue directions to the officers in delivering justice to them.

Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons in murder case of one Avtar Singh, resident of Kalu Chak.

Police said that an investigation started and main persons, (total seven at present) related to the incident have been detained for questioning so far.

More arrests are underway as facts are coming to light, said police adding that the notorious land mafia have been tracked down and booked accordingly for their role in the conspiracy.

Police is fully concerned about the gravity of the matter and continues in its steadfast resolve to eradicate the mafia from its roots, said police.

Meanwhile, Police sources said that upon receiving inputs from SSP Jammu, District Magistrate Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya has issued a warrant under the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Ravinder Kumar alias  ‘Gola Shah'.

A senior police officer however, confirmed the same.

