JammuCentre turned J&K into a prison, distributed its assets to outsiders: Mehbooba
Jammu Kashmir

Centre turned J&K into a prison, distributed its assets to outsiders: Mehbooba

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 2: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Centre and accused it of undermining the locals' rights by granting power projects, land, sapphire mines, lithium deposits, and water resources to outsiders.

She said the Centre has turned J&K into a “prison,” where freedom of speech is curtailed and people are repressed.

Mufti dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on restoring statehood to Jammu and as a mere “rhetoric to win votes” and said his party had snatched the region's identity and knocked its people down.

“BJP converted Jammu and Kashmir into a prison. Nobody can talk freely here. Nobody is happy in Jammu and Kashmir and . Neither Dogra of Jammu nor Buddhist of Ladakh are happy, forget about the people of Kashmir, who are terrorized. There has been no development during BJP rule,” Mufti said while addressing the public during a road show in Rajouri.

“Our assets are being sold. Power projects, lands, sand, sapphire mines, lithium deposits, and water resources have been given to outsiders. We get costly power while maximum power supply is generated from our resources,” Mufti said.

Campaigning in the Rajouri-Poonch belt, a part of the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Mufti asserted that the revocation of Article 370 had caused more harm than good.

Mufti is contesting the election from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat and will face Conference's candidate Mian Altaf Ahmed as her main rival.

Objecting to the claims of development in J-K post abrogation of Article 370, she said, “Where is the development? Why has there been high unemployment in J&K for the last five years? All recruitment are ridden with scams.”

“I have come here to seek your votes so that I can represent you in parliament. Please come out of your homes on May 25 and vote for me,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mufti said the Union Territory needs a railway line and tunnel on the Mughal road for a better connectivity of the area with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir and pledged to have them made if she gets elected.

She said J-K is unique in that people of different faiths here have always lived together in peace.

“Despite Jammu and Kashmir being a Muslim-majority region, Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists live together. There is no such state. It is our uniqueness. We have different languages, different dresses, but we live together in a peaceful way,” she said.

Mufti said that she has not come here to seek votes in the name of the alliance, community, or her party but because of the demotion of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory and snatching its inhabitants' identity.

Mufti alleged that the BJP has been threatening the public to vote for its proxies “or face the 1947 situation.” “Should you be giving votes to such a party with the power to create such a situation?” she asked the public.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

