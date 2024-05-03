back to top
Search
JammuOne killed, 11 injured in road accident in Ramban
JammuJammu Kashmir

One killed, 11 injured in road accident in Ramban

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 2: One person was killed and eleven others injured when a vehicle collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in  Jammu and 's Ramban district, officials said.

The accident occurred late on Wednesday when a tempo traveller on its way to Srinagar from  Jammu collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Shabanbass area of Banihal. The tempo traveller was carrying 16 passengers, including 12 tourists from Kerala, officials said.

According to officials, one passenger died on the spot, while eleven others escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Previous article
Commission constituted to identify LAC areas for reservation
Next article
Centre turned J&K into a prison, distributed its assets to outsiders: Mehbooba
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Omar, the former CM has no house, no cars, no loans, no immovable assets

Northlines Northlines -
Ali Asad Srinagar, May 02 (KNO): In a comprehensive declaration submitted...

Out of fray BJP appoints Assembly segment incharge, co-incharge for Anantnag LS seat

Northlines Northlines -
‘Mostly leaders from other parties who joined BJP have...

NC, PDP well-trained pickpockets, alleges Azad

Northlines Northlines -
Says both parties have served BJP in different capacities,...

Congress-NC lock horns in Ladakh as Tsering Namgyal of Cong files nomination

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 02 : Ladakh is finding itself in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Omar, the former CM has no house, no cars, no loans,...

Out of fray BJP appoints Assembly segment incharge, co-incharge for Anantnag...

NC, PDP well-trained pickpockets, alleges Azad