One killed, 11 injured in road accident in Ramban

Jammu Tawi, May 2: One person was killed and eleven others injured when a vehicle collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

The accident occurred late on Wednesday when a tempo traveller on its way to Srinagar from Jammu collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Shabanbass area of Banihal. The tempo traveller was carrying 16 passengers, including 12 tourists from Kerala, officials said.

According to officials, one passenger died on the spot, while eleven others escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.