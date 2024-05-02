back to top
Sikh Leader Urges Thorough Inquiry into Man’s Tragic Demise in Meeting with J&K LG

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 2: S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, J&K Sikh Coordination Committee today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
He was accompanied by S. Balbir Singh, father of deceased Avtar Singh, a resident of Mangowali R.S. Pura, who was killed in Greater Kailash,  .
Singh requested the Lieutenant Governor for a thorough and impartial investigation in the matter. The Lt Governor issued on spot directions and assured every support and assistance to the family members.
RR Swain, DGP J&K was also present in the meeting.

LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Road Safety Awareness Tour From Raj Bhawan Srinagar
LG Sinha Reviews Progress Of Transit Accommodations For PM Package Employees
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

