Sikh Leader Urges Thorough Inquiry into Man’s Tragic Demise in Meeting with J&K LG

SRINAGAR, May 2: S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, J&K Sikh Coordination Committee today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

He was accompanied by S. Balbir Singh, father of deceased Avtar Singh, a resident of Mangowali R.S. Pura, who was killed in Greater Kailash, Jammu.

Singh requested the Lieutenant Governor for a thorough and impartial investigation in the matter. The Lt Governor issued on spot directions and assured every support and assistance to the family members.

RR Swain, DGP J&K was also present in the meeting.