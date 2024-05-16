India has planned to triple nuclear capacity by 2030 with Russia’s Rosatom

The Agreement with United States signed in 2010 is still to be implemented

By Girish Linganna

India is set to triple its civilian nuclear power capacity by 2030 in collaboration with Russia. Rosatom is poised to significantly contribute to India's objective of tripling its nuclear power production. Rosatom is a Russian state corporation specializing in nuclear energy and nuclear power plant construction and management globally. Rosatom has built four units of 1,000 MW each at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu. In December, the governments of both countries decided to add two additional reactors to the plant.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that New Delhi and Moscow are looking into additional locations in India to establish Russian-made nuclear reactors. During a recent event in Mumbai, Jaishankar mentioned that discussions are ongoing about developments at Kudankulam. He also noted that they are looking into potential sites for additional Russian reactors.

The top diplomat highlighted that civil nuclear cooperation with countries such as France and the US has been slow due to liability concerns outlined in the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010.

The Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010 specifies who is responsible and how they are to be held accountable for any harm caused by nuclear incidents in India. This can slow down agreements with other countries on nuclear projects due to concerns over who bears the risks and costs.

The 123 Agreement between India and the US, signed in 2010, has not yet been implemented. Additionally, in 2010, India's Department of Atomic Energy and the French company Areva tentatively agreed to construct a 9,900 MW nuclear power plant in Jaitapur, Maharashtra. However, the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project has not yet started operations.

Alexey Anpilogov, a political scientist and nuclear energy expert, told Sputnik that Russian civil nuclear technology and engineering are superior to those of Europe and the US. Explaining the fundamentals of civil nuclear energy, Anpilogov noted that India lacks significant uranium reserves, which are essential for fuelling nuclear reactors. However, he highlighted that India possesses substantial untapped thorium reserves.

Anpilogov emphasized that in the long term, there is a clear demand for Russian engineering and innovative nuclear energy concepts, which are often ahead of their time. He also mentioned that addressing the organizational challenges could unlock the potential of thorium as a future energy source. Additionally, he pointed out that Russia has achieved notable success in the fourth generation of nuclear reactors, positioning itself as a leader in this advanced technology.

The Russian expert pointed out that Russia is already constructing a fourth-generation nuclear reactor, the VVER-TOI, which is underway at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and will be the first of its kind. Anpilogov also mentioned that Russia is advancing numerous projects aimed at completing the nuclear cycle, including the BN-800 fast sodium reactor and the innovative Brest reactor that utilizes lead as an energy carrier.

The VVER-TOI is an advanced version of Russia's VVER nuclear reactor series, designed for increased safety and efficiency. It features cutting-edge technologies that enhance operational reliability and extend its lifespan, making it a robust option for modern nuclear power generation.

The BN-800 is a fast breeder reactor, which means it generates more fissile material than it consumes, using sodium instead of water as a coolant. This reactor type is significant for its ability to efficiently utilize uranium resources and reduce nuclear waste, playing a critical role in sustainable nuclear energy development.

Anpilogov noted that Russia's advanced scientific and engineering contributions are garnering significant attention in India, which is one of the world's fastest-growing electricity markets. This interest is driven by India's ambitious energy targets.

Anpilogov pointed out that India uses licensed versions of Canadian-origin CANDU reactors, which are heavy water reactors utilizing natural uranium. He also mentioned that these reactors in India are capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium.

Anpilogov emphasized that India faces a challenge because it needs a special arrangement under the Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) due to its production of weapons-grade plutonium. This type of plutonium is viewed with concern internationally because it can be used to make plutonium and thermonuclear warheads.

The expert suggested that Russia could offer significant help to India in addressing this challenge. The expert explained that Russia uses the BN-800 reactor, which operates on MOX fuel made from mixed oxides of uranium and plutonium. This approach allows Russia to dispose of weapons-grade plutonium accumulated during the Cold War by using it to generate electricity in the BN-800 reactor, instead of discarding it.

MOX stands for Mixed Oxide Fuel. It's a type of nuclear fuel that contains a mixture of plutonium and natural or depleted uranium oxides. Anpilogov stated that Rosatom's construction conditions provide it with a clear edge over American and French firms in the global market for building civil nuclear reactors.

Anpilogov explained that Rosatom not only builds nuclear power plants but also supplies the necessary nuclear fuel and takes responsibility for removing and reprocessing spent fuel. This setup means that the electricity producers only manage the reactors, without having to worry about sourcing fuel or disposing of spent rods and nuclear waste. Rosatom handles all these aspects, utilizing some of the most advanced facilities in Russia for these purposes.

Anpilogov concluded that Russia's comprehensive approach, offering turnkey solutions that also consider India's specific needs, gives it a significant advantage over the United States and Europe in the nuclear sector.

India's journey with nuclear energy reflects a blend of progress and challenges in the face of growing power demands. With a significant number of nuclear reactors spread across the nation, India continues to develop its nuclear infrastructure to enhance energy security and reduce carbon emissions.

As of the latest available data, India has 24 operational nuclear reactors across 7 nuclear power plants, with an installed capacity of 8180 Mega Watts (or 8.18 GigaWatts) . These reactors generated a total of 47,971 Million Units (or 47.91 Billion Units) , averting release of about 353 Million Tons of CO2 equivalent to the environment, which contributed approximately 3.11% to India's total power generation ,lowest in countries that do use nuclear energy. (IPA Service)