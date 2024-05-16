Project Swayam: Walchand Plus empowering youth for a sustainable future in the green sector

Jammu Tawi: In a bold step towards a sustainable future, The Bahubali Gulabchand Foundation, in partnership with Walchand Plus, celebrates the early triumphs of ‘Project Swayam'—an innovative initiative aimed at cultivating a skilled youth workforce for India's burgeoning green energy sector.

By empowering young people with green skills and awareness, the Walchand Foundation endeavours to cultivate environmentally conscious individuals who can develop innovative solutions for environmental challenges. This initiative actively shapes future leaders and guides us towards a sustainable future.

Under the Project Swayam initiative, 710 motivated individuals from diverse corners of the nation have completed specialized training, preparing them for careers in solar technology and beyond. From the bustling streets of Bangalore to the serene landscapes of Nandurbar, these beneficiaries have embraced the journey towards green innovation.

“This project is not just about education; it's about empowerment,” remarked Ms. Pallavi Jha, MD and Chairperson, WalchandPeopleFirst Limited and Dale Carnegie Training India. “We're equipping our youth with the tools they need to succeed in an industry that holds the key to a sustainable future. This initiative underscores the importance of investing in human capital. By nurturing talent and fostering innovation, Project Swayam is laying the groundwork for a greener, more prosperous India,” Jha added.

The Success of Project Swayam's Phase 1 is evident in the stories of transformation emerging from Dadri Ghaziabad, DasnaGaziabad, Shiv Vihar New Delhi, Bangalore, Chitradurga, Kolar, Belgaum, Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar, Nandurbar, Nanded, Pune and Solapur—a testament to the power of opportunity and determination. Through 240 hours of immersive training, hours of intensive training focusing on Solar PV Installation and Assembly, participants have gained not only technical proficiency, but also essential life skills crucial for their professional journey.

The impact of Project Swayam extends beyond skill development, resonating with the broader mission of sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity. As Phase 2 unfolds, the project envisions reaching new heights, empowering more youth and catalyzing positive change.