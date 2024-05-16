Nissan Motor India establishes new sales & service network in Sgr

Srinagar: Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) today inaugurated a new state-of-the-art dealership and service workshop in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The addition of the new sales and service customer touch points to Nissan's pan-India network demonstrates the company's growing commitment to the Indian market and its valued customers. With the addition of these touch points, Nissan has expanded its network to 272 touch points across India.The new Kashmir Nissan Showroom (Kitab Mobility Pvt. Ltd.) in Srinagar has a total area of 6527 sq. ft. while the state-of-the-art service workshop is spread across a total area of 12200 sq. ft. The new showroom and service workshop are equipped with high quality amenities and are staffed by knowledgeable, well-trained, and passionate sales and service professionals, to ensure that customers enjoy a seamless car-buying and ownership experience.Commenting on the opening of the new touch point, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL), said, “Srinagar is a pivotal location and city for Nissan, it is the gateway to our plans in Jammu & Kashmir and beyond. With the inauguration of our new dealership and service workshop in Srinagar, our goal is to create a seamless and enjoyable car-buying journey, dedicated to delivering an ownership experience that exceeds the expectations of our customers. These new touch points enable us to fulfil our customers' automotive needs and enhancing their overall satisfaction, with unmatched dedication and service.”

As part of Nissan's steadfast commitment to the Indian market and to meet the evolving customer needs, the company expanded its Nissan Magnite family with two significant additions: the Magnite EZ-Shift and the Magnite KURO Special Edition in October 2023. These latest additions to the bestselling Nissan Magnite family promise to deliver the highest value to customers in India, offering a range of benefits that cater to diverse needs.

In line with this commitment, Nissan Motor India operates on a PHYGITAL distribution approach, providing a hassle-free, one-stop solution to customers for all their needs. This approach offers a seamless and convenient experience with an integrated offline-online payment option, which can be accessed at the customer's preferred showroom.