LG Sinha Reviews Progress Of Transit Accommodations For PM Package Employees

Srinagar, May 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Transit Accommodations for PM Package Employees.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the progress of Transit Accommodations across the Kashmir Division.

He directed the officials to accelerate the pace of work and complete the construction and associated infrastructure, approach roads, water and power supply and other basic amenities.

Meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; G Prasanna Ramaswamy, Secretary Revenue Department; Bupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Anil Koul, Secretary to Government, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction Department and other senior officials.