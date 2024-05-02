back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirLG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Road Safety Awareness Tour From Raj Bhawan...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Road Safety Awareness Tour From Raj Bhawan Srinagar

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off Road Safety Awareness Tour “Mission Save Lives J&K Tour 2024” from Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor commended the endeavour of Road Safety Foundation to create awareness, educate communities, and implement measures to enhance road safety across UT of  .
Mission Save Lives J&K Tour 2024 will cover all the Districts of J&K and spread awareness about the importance of Road Safety and Sustainable Development Goals.
Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Nasir Ali Khan, Chairman, Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, senior officials and other concerned were present.

Previous article
Panchayat Season 3 Release Date Announced: Coming May 28th, Check out the Fresh Poster!
Next article
Sikh Leader Urges Thorough Inquiry into Man’s Tragic Demise in Meeting with J&K LG
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Govt Appoints Inquiry Officer to Probe Charges Against Incharge AE PMGSY Division Bandipora

Northlines Northlines -
Govt Appoints Inquiry Officer to Probe Charges Against Incharge...

EC Directs Parties To Stop Registering Voters For Beneficiary Schemes Under Guise Of Surveys

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 2: The Election Commission Thursday said...

LG Sinha Reviews Progress Of Transit Accommodations For PM Package Employees

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired...

Sikh Leader Urges Thorough Inquiry into Man’s Tragic Demise in Meeting with J&K LG

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 2: S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, J&K Sikh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Govt Appoints Inquiry Officer to Probe Charges Against Incharge AE PMGSY...

EC Directs Parties To Stop Registering Voters For Beneficiary Schemes Under...

LG Sinha Reviews Progress Of Transit Accommodations For PM Package Employees