Panchayat Season 3 Release Date Announced: Coming May 28th, Check out the Fresh Poster!

The third season of Panchayat will premiere in Hindi on Amazon Prime Video, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

There has been speculation around the release of Panchayat 3 for a long time. Now, the web series starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, has finally got a release date and will premiere on May 28.

For the past few days, Prime Video has been creating buzz around the release date of the much-anticipated comedy web series, by dropping hints and teasers. They engaged the fans in an online activity, where they were asked to pluck ‘laukies’ virtually to uncover the release date. The online activity continued for three days.

On Thursday, to the delight of the fans, the makers finally unveiled the date.

The release date was announced through social media handles of the streaming giant. Releasing a new poster with the release date, the post read, “You moved the laukis, we announced the rewards.”

What we know about season three

The third season will bring back the series’ cast including Jitendra, Neena, Raghubir, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Created by The Viral Fever, the third season is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.