Heavy Rainfall in Dubai Disrupts Flights, Forces School Closures: Stay Updated with UAE Weather Alerts

By: Northlines

Date:

Dubai rain news: Schools remained closed, remote work has been advised for offices as UAE braces for more rain.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is preparing for another round of challenging . Schools have been closed, remote work has been recommended, and flight services are anticipated to be affected by inclement weather.

An orange alert was issued on Thursday as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the UAE. The country experienced heavy rains since midnight, with showers and lightning observed in Dubai as early as 2:35 am, according to the UAE's Centre of Meteorology, Khaleej Times reported.

Dubai weather forecast

According to UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the weather conditions are expected to be less severe than the recent downpour, that resulted in severe floods.

• Thursday: Moderate to heavy rain is forecast in different areas, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and small hailstones concentrated in western regions, coasts, and some eastern regions.

• Friday and Saturday: Cloud amounts decrease with continued chance of light to moderate rains, potentially heavy in some southern and eastern areas.

Dubai weather warning for Thursday and Friday

• All educational institutions will conduct remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

• Government and private sector employees will work remotely, excluding essential and response/recovery roles.

• Roads leading to areas prone to water accumulation and dams will be closed during the weather event.

• Public advised to stay away from affected areas and follow directives of field teams.

  • The public urged to avoid mountainous, desert, and sea areas for safety.
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

