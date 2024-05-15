Bayer AG, a pharmaceutical giant, reduces its workforce by 1500 due to a slight decline in sales.

Bayer AG's Q1 2024 results show a slight sales decline, but the pharmaceutical division sees sales growth driven by Nubeqa and Kerendia.

Bayer AG revealed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which included a cut of the workforce by around 1500 people, most of which were in the management, together with the slight sales drop and the new earnings forecast for the full year.

During a media call on Tuesday morning, CEO Bill Anderson stated, “Approximately two-thirds of these were management jobs,” referring to the job cuts that have affected the company's pharmaceuticals, crop science, and consumer health sectors.

“Our senior leadership circle is already considerably smaller than it was a year ago,” Anderson further remarked, emphasizing that the downsizing is a strategic move to achieve the company's goal of €500 million ($540 million) in sustainable cost savings by 2024 and €2 billion ($2.16 billion) by 2026.

The announcement comes after Bayer reported over $14.86 billion in sales, a 4.3% decline compared to the same quarter in the previous year. However, the year-over-year sales reduction was a mere 0.6% when adjusted for currency and portfolio changes.

Notably, the pharmaceutical division was the only one to witness an increase in Q1 sales.

Bayer's pharma sector experiences a growth spurt

Bayer's pharmaceutical sector saw a near 4% rise in sales, exceeding $4 billion on an adjusted basis. This success is largely attributed to the “significant gains” of its newer products, Nubeqa (darolutamide), used for certain prostate cancers, and Kerendia (finerenone), for chronic kidney disease in type 2 diabetes patients.

Sales of Nubeqa soared by 59%, reaching close to $306 million, while Kerendia experienced a 63.5% surge, amassing $56 million in the first quarter.

Despite a minor drop in revenue, Bayer's leading products, the anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban) and the eye medication Eylea (aflibercept), continued to be the top earners, generating roughly $1 billion and $844 million, respectively.