UK nightclub faces backlash for inviting Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha’ as special guest: ‘This is utterly appalling’

A nightclub in the UK has come under fire after announcing that the woman who claims to be Baby Reindeer's real Martha Scott is set to make a guest appearance. Kasbah Nightclub took to Facebook to make the “ exclusive” announcement.

“A personal appearance by Fiona Harvey aka Martha of Baby Reindeer this Saturday 18th May. She will be signing autographs, taking selfies and she may also take a lucky reindeer home to hang her curtains!” the nightclub wrote, adding, “Tag a friend who loves a bit of curtain hanging.”

“Hanging her curtains” was mentioned in reference to a conversation between Richard Gadd's character Donny Dunn and Marthy Scott in Baby Reindeer. The phrase is a euphemism for sex. In the series, Martha was portrayed as a stalker who tormented Donny by sending him thousands of emails, voicemails, letters, as well as by showing up at his work and home.

‘This is absolutely vile'

Social media users blasted Kasbah Nightclub's “sick” idea of bringing Harvey as a guest. In the comment section of the post, one user wrote, “Imagine if it was a guy who had claims of stalking a woman then this nightclub paying him to sign autographs!! This is absolutely sick, obviously the owner/manager of this club who arranged this has some serious issues aswell.” “This isn't ok, don't take advantage of someone so vulnerable,” one user wrote, while another said, “There is low and then there is Kasbah low.”

One user said, “I really hope this backfires and everyone boycotts the event and future events”. “This is absolutely vile,” one user wrote, while another said, “PLEASE STOP. This is just cruel on every level. The woman needs help not exploiting. She is somebody's sister & daughter. Whatever wrong she has done, no one deserves this. What if it was your sister or daughter. All just to get an extra few pound in the till. It's utterly disgusting.”

The nightclub later took to Facebook again to announce that the event has been cancelled because “the promoter of this Saturday's meet & greet with Fiona Harvey has deemed the event unsafe” due to “negative publicity.” “Open as normal this Friday, Saturday and Monday from 10:30pm. Simply quote “Martha” at the front door on Saturday to receive £1 off entry before midnight!” the post added.

Bayer AG, a pharmaceutical giant, reduces its workforce by 1500 due to a slight decline in sales.
WHO warns: Climate change jeopardizes malaria control efforts, urges adoption of 6 mitigation strategies
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

