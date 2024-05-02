back to top
Jammu KashmirDSEK Orders Timing Change For Srinagar Schools
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

DSEK Orders Timing Change For Srinagar Schools

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 2: The Directorate of School (DSEK) Thursday ordered change in school timing in Srinagar city from 08:30 AM to 02:30 PM with effect from May-06.
DSEK said, “Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, all Government and Private Recognized Schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 08:30 AM to 02:30 PM with immediate effect from 06.05.2024.”

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

