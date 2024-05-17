Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi, May 17: Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha members staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday morning over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his aide Bibhav Kumar.



Led by Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, the protesters, who were carrying bangles, demanded Kejriwal's resignation.

Mishra said the Mahila Morcha wanted to hand over the bangles to Kejriwal for keeping mum over the incident with Maliwal that occurred at his official residence.



The Delhi police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with Maliwal's alleged assault, naming Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, as an accused.



The FIR was registered after Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team led by Additional Commissioner of Police PS Kushwaha. The team was at Maliwal's residence in central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours on Thursday.



Kumar has been summoned by the National Commission for Women on Friday over the matter.