back to top
Search
IndiaSwati Maliwal ‘assault’: BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Arvind Kejriwal’s residence
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 17: Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha members staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday morning over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his aide Bibhav Kumar.

Led by Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, the protesters, who were carrying bangles, demanded Kejriwal's resignation.

Mishra said the Mahila Morcha wanted to hand over the bangles to Kejriwal for keeping mum over the incident with Maliwal that occurred at his official residence.

The Delhi police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with Maliwal's alleged assault, naming Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, as an accused.

The FIR was registered after Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team led by Additional Commissioner of Police PS Kushwaha. The team was at Maliwal's residence in central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours on Thursday.

Kumar has been summoned by the Commission for Women on Friday over the matter.

Previous article
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, May 17: Bhavesh Bhinde, an advertising firm director,...

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

Northlines Northlines -
United Nations, May 17: India registered "very robust” economic...

Modi accuses Cong, SP of spreading lies about CAA, says law here to stay

Northlines Northlines -
Says Art 370 can't return as Kashmiri voters defy...

Fake ‘Bomb’ note sparks panic on board Vadodara-Bound Flight

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 16: Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in...

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year,...

Modi accuses Cong, SP of spreading lies about CAA, says law...