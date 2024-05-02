back to top
Queen Camilla and King Charles visit cancer center as monarch continues recovery
Queen Camilla and King Charles visit cancer center as monarch continues recovery

Queen Camilla provides insight into King Charles' recovery as monarch sends encouraging message

After resuming his official duties this week, Queen Camilla shed light on King Charles' determination to return to work despite ongoing cancer treatment. When asked about the King's state of mind over recent months, Camilla remarked that she had been “urging caution” as he works towards a full recovery.

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a visit to a leading cancer center in London on Tuesday, the monarch's first public appearance since receiving a diagnosis earlier this year. Doctors have expressed optimism about Charles' progress with treatment so far.

During the visit, the royal couple met with patients and staff at the facility. As patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for over 20 years, Charles has demonstrated long-standing commitment to raising awareness. Experts say his return could boost about the importance of early cancer detection.

In a joint statement, Buckingham Palace and Macmillan highlighted the complex decision facing many who continue treatment while resuming responsibilities. It stressed understanding for those still undergoing side effects and need for adjustments. For those like Princess Catherine who recently began preventative chemotherapy, the King's message serves as motivation.

Delhi bomb scare: Senders' intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR
