Mass Evacuations Underway as Ruang Volcano in Indonesia Escalates Eruptions

InternationalMass Evacuations Underway as Ruang Volcano in Indonesia Escalates Eruptions
By: Northlines

Date:

The renewed activity at Indonesia's Ruang volcano has intensified, leading to a large-scale evacuation effort to move residents to safety. Gray smoke has been billowing from the crater since Tuesday, coupled with fresh lava flows and hot ash clouds. This has endangered the lives of over 12,000 people living on nearby Tagulandang island.

Authorities immediately sprang into action, coordinating rescue operations to transport villagers away from the danger zone via naval vessels. Evacuees have been ferried to temporary shelters on the mainland while monitoring of the situation continues. Several schools and airports within a 7km radius have shut down as a precaution, disrupting domestic travel and .

Situated off the coast of North Sulawesi, Ruang is among over 100 volcanoes under surveillance in Indonesia. Given the nation's placement in the Pacific Ring of Fire, volcanic eruptions are a common threat. Experts have raised the alert level to the highest, warning that fresh explosive activity could potentially trigger a tsunami. Ashfall has blanketed several villages, forcing complete evacuations.

The evacuations aim to safeguard local communities from harm as hazardous pyroclastic flows and ballistics spread farther from the crater. Nearby Sam Ratulangi airport serving Manado was temporarily closed along with others, impacting hundreds of flights and passengers. Authorities are taking all necessary steps to secure the evacuation zone and monitor the situation around the clock.

