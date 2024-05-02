Mumps Cases Rise in Delhi as Swollen Glands Become More Common

The capital region has seen an uptick in mumps infections over recent weeks, with children under 10 most at risk. The viral illness responsible, known as mumps, causes painful swelling near the ear area. Left untreated, complications can occasionally occur. However, vaccination and good hygiene practices can help curb spread.

Mumps is transmitted through saliva, making close contact an avenue for transmission. Early signs may include fever and fatigue before glands beneath the ears become tender. While self-limiting for most, rare cases can lead to issues like meningitis. Risk is higher without protection from the combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine recommended at ages 1 and 4-6.

Prevention focuses on vaccination alongside frequent handwashing and cough/sneeze etiquette. Adults should also consider vaccination as immunity wanes over time. For those exhibiting symptoms, rest and over-the-counter pain relief options can provide relief. More severe issues require swift medical attention. Public health officials continue monitoring trends while stressing the value of preventive measures.