Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 2: The intention of the bomb hoax emails received by nearly 200 Delhi schools was to “create mass panic and disturb public order”, the Delhi Police said in an FIR registered by its Special Cell.

According to an official source, who has access to the FIR, at least 125 bomb threat calls were received from different schools from 5.47 am to 2.13 pm on Wednesday.

The person said that after receiving the calls, PCR vehicles were rushed to schools, and district police, BDS, MAC, Special Cell and Crime Control Room, DDMA, NDRF, Fire CATS and several other agencies were alerted.

Movement of these units to the schools “resulted in massive inconvenience,” read a part of the FIR, according to the source.

The officials evacuated the schools in an “elaborate exercise” and carried out anti-sabotage checks across the city, he said.

The emails were apparently sent with the “conspiratorial intention of creating mass panic and to disturb public”, the source said.

The FIR has been registered at Special Cell Police Station under IPC sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 120 (B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email on Wednesday claiming that explosives had been planted on their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a mass hoax.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amethi and Raebareli—Congress to decide today?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

