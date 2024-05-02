Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amethi and Raebareli—Congress to decide today?

New Delhi, May 2: With just hours to go for the nominations to close, the latest on the Amethi-Raebareli-Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Vadra saga is that a decision is expected anytime soon, before the day ends.



In any case, there is no other way given that the time is running out, and fast. The filing of nomination papers for the two prestigious constituencies started on April 26 but the suspense around the Congress candidates for Amethi and Raebareli continues to linger a day before the last date.

While some still believe that Rahul and sister Priyanka should stake claim on the family boroughs to “send a positive message” to party leaders and cadres as well as voters, rumours are abound on the possibility of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra, or some other senior leader/popular candidate being fielded from there.



“State leaders certainly want Rahul and Priyanka to contest from Amethi and Raebareli, respectively, to enthuse the cadres but Priyanka may sit out to concentrate on campaigning,” say analysts.

The nomination for the two seats started on April 26. The last date of filing nominations is May 3.



The two constituencies will poll on May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country.

What is holding Congress back



The BJP has been making the most of the delay in decision, cornering the Congress on the issue and its leaders also point out that for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the party's first list of candidates from Uttar Pradesh included both Amethi and Raebareli.



Apparently the BJP had also asked party leader Varun Gandhi (after denying him ticket from Pilibhit where he was the sitting MP) to contest from Raebareli in case Priyanka files nomination from there. He, however, declined the offer, sources say.



While Congress leaders claim that delay in the process does not necessarily mean “confusion” (as rivals are alleging), observers point to a possible “dilemma” that may be delaying the decision by the Congress leadership.



“Priyanka and Rahul both contesting mean there may be three members of the family in Parliament, that is provided they both win. Mother Sonia Gandhi is already in the Rajya Sabha and this situation will give the BJP new ammunition against the family,” they add.



“Moreover, if Rahul wins Amethi, which seat will he abandon, Amethi or Wayanad. Besides, Priyanka is emerging as a top campaigner for the party and fielding her from a constituency may limit her. Plus, if she loses the very first election, it will not augur well for either her political career or party's morale,” they add.



However, as per BJP leaders, the Congress leadership is “scared of exposing top leaders to the humiliation of a defeat”.

from a constituency may limit her. Plus, if she loses the very first election, it will not augur well for either her political career or party's morale,” they add.



However, as per BJP leaders, the Congress leadership is “scared of exposing top leaders to the humiliation of a defeat”.



But is that true



A section believes that Rahul has been absent from Amethi for the past five years and it will be better if he stays out. Union minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, already has a headstart and it will be disaster for Rahul if he loses from the constituency for the second time, they say.



“It may be a better idea to pit Priyanka against Irani given her oratory skills and confidence. But keeping her in the electoral race may mean losing out a star campaigner,” they add.