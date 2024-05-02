back to top
Biden Says Xenophobia is Stalling Growth in India, China and Japan
Biden Says Xenophobia is Stalling Growth in India, China and Japan

President Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event this week, claiming that xenophobic attitudes are slowing economic expansion in , China and Japan. While addressing supporters on May 1st as he kicks off his 2024 reelection bid, Biden said restrictive immigration policies stemming from xenophobia could be hampering Asia's largest economies.

“Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is India, because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong,” the President remarked. India's growth is projected to moderate to 6.5% in 2023-24 according to IMF forecasts, after a robust 7.8% the prior year. China and Japan are also expected to see deceleration.

Biden praised immigration for fueling continued expansion in the US, where GDP is projected at 2.7% this year. However, the President did not acknowledge reports of increasing racial attacks targeting individuals of Asian descent in America. There have been disturbing incidents harming Indian, Chinese and other Asian students on US campuses recently.

Redoubling efforts to ensure safety for all appears crucial as the US seeks to retain its reputation as a inclusive, multi-cultural society. While welcoming immigration can boost economies, rising xenophobia in any nation threatens social cohesion. Tackling all forms of discrimination remains an ongoing challenge worldwide.

