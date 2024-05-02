back to top
Pawan Kalyan takes on oppressors as legendary warrior in “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” Part 1 teaser

By: Northlines

The first look teaser of the much-anticipated historical epic “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” was recently unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse into superstar Pawan Kalyan's compelling character. In the film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Pawan portrays a heroic vigilante who fights for the oppressed people of the land.

Set in the 17th century, the story is said to portray a time where the local king is subjugated by the tyrannical powers of a neighboring Nawab, who himself answers to an even more ruthless emperor, played by Bobby Deol. As unrest spreads across the territory due to oppressive rule, Pawan emerges as a sword-wielding warrior dedicated to protecting the citizens and restoring justice.

The teaser highlights Pawan's character bringing the battle to those who wield power over the people. Clad in red, resembling his popular roles of the past, he engages in stylized action sequences while saving villagers. Grand production values are also on full display, with lavish sets transporting viewers back in time.

Mega Surya Film's sizeable has ensured top-tier talent involved, including a score from MM Keeravani. Co-produced and presented by successful producer AM Rathnam, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, M. Nassar and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

After facing delays, the makers have now committed to a theatrical release next year. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Pawan back in a larger-than-life period drama highlighting his skills as an actor in an powerful, impactful role.

