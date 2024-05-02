back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirOmar Abdullah urges Amit Shah to announce timeline for restoring J&K statehood
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Omar Abdullah urges Amit Shah to announce timeline for restoring J&K statehood

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 2: As awaits to regain its full statehood, voices are mounting for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce a clear roadmap. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah has called on Shah to set a timeline for restoring and Kashmir's statehood, which was revoked in 2019. 

Abdullah pointed out that while the Centre keeps promising that statehood will be brought back, there is lack of clarity on when exactly this will happen. He referred to the Supreme Court deadline of 2024 for restoring the status. The NC leader urged Shah to publicly state within how many days the government plans to implement the court's directive.

It has been over two years since Article 370 was scrapped and J&K was split into two union territories. Though normalcy is slowly returning, complete statehood remains a key political demand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured during a recent visit that polls and statehood are on the agenda. But the people want firmer commitments in terms of timelines.

Conference is confident of winning the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the region by a huge margin, given its public support. Omar will file his nomination from Baramulla today to seek a third term. He faces challenges from PDP and PC candidates in the high-profile contest.  

With the polls underway, parties and locals alike are keeping up the pressure on the Centre. If Shah provides a definitive timeline, it could help address concerns over unfulfilled promises. The Home Minister's response will be closely watched to gauge the government's seriousness about restoring Jammu and Kashmir's pre-2019 status at the earliest.

Previous article
2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Northlines Northlines -
Ludhiana, May 2: Two labourers were killed as a...

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 2: Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed...

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 2: Former deputy chief minister Manish...

National Conference, PDP attack Election Commission for deferring Anantnag-Rajouri poll

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools...

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED...