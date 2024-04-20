Doordarshan’s New ‘Saffron’ Logo Sparks Criticism, Ex-Boss Takes A Jibe

New Delhi, Apr 20: Doordarshan, the autonomous public broadcaster, has changed the colour of its logo from red to a distinct saffron (or orange) shade, sparking criticism from the opposition camp. DD News, the English news channel of Doordarshan, revealed the logo while sharing a new promotional video on X recently.

While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before…Experience the all-new DD News,” the caption read.

Trinamool MP Jawhar Sircar, former boss of Doordarshan's parent body, slammed it as an “inappropriate” move.

“National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel – it's not Prasar Bharati any more – it's Prachar Bharati,” he said in an online post.



Mr Sircar has served as the CEO of Prasar Bharati, the statutory body that oversees Doordarshan and All India Radio, from 2012 until 2016.

Outlining his opposition, he said in a video, “It's quite inappropriate to see the national broadcaster has chosen the colour saffron for its branding.” He also termed the move as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, a set of restrictions imposed before elections to ensure a level-playing field for the candidates.

The current boss of Prasar Bharati, however, differed with Mr Sircar, justifying the move as essential in line with visual aesthetics. He also insisted the colour was orange.

Post a commentSpeaking to The Indian Express, he said that using a bright, appealing colour was based on the channel's branding and visual aesthetic. He also said that not just the logo, the channel has also upgraded its look and feel, including new lighting and equipment.